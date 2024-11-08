MBHS theatre competes at Trumbauer

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools MBHS theatre students competed at Trumbauer on Nov. 4

Mountain Brook High School Spartan Theatre students competed at the Walter Trumbauer District 6 Theatre Competition on Nov. 4.

Sixteen of 18 individual events are eligible to advance to the Walter Trumbauer State Theatre Competition in December at the University of North Alabama.

Two events receive Excellent rankings for their performances:

Josie Gagliano - Musical pre1980 - Varsity

Lily Padgett - Musical Dramatic 1980-2015 - Varsity

Sixteen events were passed to the state level for Spartan Theatre:

Emerson Holloway & Samantha Wedell - Duet Pantomime - Varsity

Josie Gagliano, Olivia Grace Stanley, Lillian O’Keeffe - Ensemble Pantomime - Varsity

Lillian O’Keeffe - Acting Comedic (pre 1900)- Intermediate

Camden Rhodes- Acting Dramatic 1975-2004 - Varsity

Daye Christopher - Acting Comedic 1975 - 2004 - Varsity

Adelaide Smith - Acting Dramatic 2005-present - Novice

Camden Rhodes - Acting Comedic 2005 - present - varsity

Daye Christopher & Lily Lott - Original Works - Varsity

Olivia Mahoney - Musical Dramatic 1980 - 2015 - Intermediate

Olivia Grace Stanley - Musical Dramatic 1980 - 2015 - Novice

Samantha Wedell - Musical Dramatic 2016 - present - Novice

Finn Lightner - Musical Dramatic 2016 - present - Novice

Emerson Holloway - Musical Dramatic 2016 - present - Varsity

Lily Lott - Musical Comedic 2016 - present - Varsity

Finn Lightner & Olivia Mahoney - Duet Musical - Intermediate

Adelaide Smith - Playwriting - Novice

Also, Spartan Theatre’s production of These Shining Lives was awarded Best Ensemble, Best Lighting (Sydney Clark), Best Sound (Ellie Grace Farmer). Five cast members were placed on the All Star Cast (Josie Gagliano, Emerson Holloway, Finn Lightner, Lillian O’Keeffe and Olivia Grace Stanley).

These Shining Lives won Best in Show and will be representing District 6 at the state competition.