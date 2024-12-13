MBHS Theatre competes at Walter Trumbauer State Theatre Competition

Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools
MBHS Theatre competed in the 2024 Walter Trumbauer State Theatre Competition hosted by the Alabama Conference of Theatre.
Mountain Brook High School's Spartan Theatre sent 22 students to compete at the Walter Trumbauer State Theatre Competition on Dec. 6-7.
The competition was hosted by the Alabama Conference of Theatre, and students competed in 16 individual events and The Alabama One Act Play Festival.
One individual event received Excellent ratings, and 15 individual events received Superior ratings.
The following students and events placed in the top 3 in their individual categories.
- 1st Place: Lily Lott- Musical Comedic 2016 - present - Varsity
- 2nd Place: Lillian O’Keeffe - Acting Comedic pre 1900 - Intermediate
- 3rd Place: Josie Gagliano, Lillian O’Keeffe, Olivia Grace Stanley - Ensemble Pantomime - Varsity
- 3rd Place: Emerson Holloway - Musical Dramatic 2016 - present - Varsity
- 3rd Place: Anna Adelaide Smith - Playwriting - Novice
- Emerson Holloway & Samantha Wedell - Duet Pantomime - Varsity
- Josie Gagliano, Olivia Grace Stanley, Lillian O’Keeffe - Ensemble Pantomime - Varsity
- Lillian O’Keeffe - Acting Comedic (pre 1900)- Intermediate
- Camden Rhodes- Acting Dramatic 1975-2004 - Varsity
- Daye Christopher - Acting Comedic 1975 - 2004 - Varsity
- Camden Rhodes - Acting Comedic 2005 - present - Varsity
- Daye Christopher & Lily Lott - Original Works - Varsity
- Olivia Mahoney - Musical Dramatic 1980 - 2015 - Intermediate
- Olivia Grace Stanley - Musical Dramatic 1980 - 2015 - Novice
- Samantha Wedell - Musical Dramatic 2016 - present - Novice
- Finn Lightner - Musical Dramatic 2016 - present - Novice
- Emerson Holloway - Musical Dramatic 2016 - present - Varsity
- Lily Lott - Musical Comedic 2016 - present - Varsity
- Finn Lightner & Olivia Mahoney - Duet Musical - Intermediate
- Anna Adelaide Smith - Playwriting - Novice
One event received Excellent rankings for their performances.
- Anna Adalaide Smith - Acting Dramatic 2005 - present - Novice
Also, from Spartan Theatre’s production of These Shining Lives, three cast members were placed on the All Star Cast for the State of Alabama (Daye Christopher, Josie Gagliano, & Finn Lightner), Best Supporting Performer (Emerson Holloway), and Best Leading Performer (Olivia Grace Stanley). Our production also won Top Three in Alabama Superior Rating out of 14 shows.
MBHS Theatre Director, Jane Ganey, was nominated and appointed as the Vice Chair of the Secondary Division of the Alabama Conference of Theatre.
“I'm incredibly proud of these students and their performances over the weekend," said Ganey. "They showed class and professionalism backstage and onstage. I am truly honored to be a part of such a wonderful and supportive system that fosters growth, collaboration, and a sense of belonging.”