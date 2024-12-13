MBHS Theatre competes at Walter Trumbauer State Theatre Competition

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools MBHS Theatre competed in the 2024 Walter Trumbauer State Theatre Competition hosted by the Alabama Conference of Theatre.

Mountain Brook High School's Spartan Theatre sent 22 students to compete at the Walter Trumbauer State Theatre Competition on Dec. 6-7.

The competition was hosted by the Alabama Conference of Theatre, and students competed in 16 individual events and The Alabama One Act Play Festival.

One individual event received Excellent ratings, and 15 individual events received Superior ratings.

The following students and events placed in the top 3 in their individual categories.

1st Place: Lily Lott- Musical Comedic 2016 - present - Varsity

2nd Place: Lillian O’Keeffe - Acting Comedic pre 1900 - Intermediate

3rd Place: Josie Gagliano, Lillian O’Keeffe, Olivia Grace Stanley - Ensemble Pantomime - Varsity

3rd Place: Emerson Holloway - Musical Dramatic 2016 - present - Varsity

3rd Place: Anna Adelaide Smith - Playwriting - Novice

Fifteen events that received Superior ranking for their performance.

Emerson Holloway & Samantha Wedell - Duet Pantomime - Varsity

Josie Gagliano, Olivia Grace Stanley, Lillian O’Keeffe - Ensemble Pantomime - Varsity

Lillian O’Keeffe - Acting Comedic (pre 1900)- Intermediate

Camden Rhodes- Acting Dramatic 1975-2004 - Varsity

Daye Christopher - Acting Comedic 1975 - 2004 - Varsity

Camden Rhodes - Acting Comedic 2005 - present - Varsity

Daye Christopher & Lily Lott - Original Works - Varsity

Olivia Mahoney - Musical Dramatic 1980 - 2015 - Intermediate

Olivia Grace Stanley - Musical Dramatic 1980 - 2015 - Novice

Samantha Wedell - Musical Dramatic 2016 - present - Novice

Finn Lightner - Musical Dramatic 2016 - present - Novice

Emerson Holloway - Musical Dramatic 2016 - present - Varsity

Lily Lott - Musical Comedic 2016 - present - Varsity

Finn Lightner & Olivia Mahoney - Duet Musical - Intermediate

Anna Adelaide Smith - Playwriting - Novice

One event received Excellent rankings for their performances.

Anna Adalaide Smith - Acting Dramatic 2005 - present - Novice

Also, from Spartan Theatre’s production of These Shining Lives, three cast members were placed on the All Star Cast for the State of Alabama (Daye Christopher, Josie Gagliano, & Finn Lightner), Best Supporting Performer (Emerson Holloway), and Best Leading Performer (Olivia Grace Stanley). Our production also won Top Three in Alabama Superior Rating out of 14 shows.

MBHS Theatre Director, Jane Ganey, was nominated and appointed as the Vice Chair of the Secondary Division of the Alabama Conference of Theatre.

“I'm incredibly proud of these students and their performances over the weekend," said Ganey. "They showed class and professionalism backstage and onstage. I am truly honored to be a part of such a wonderful and supportive system that fosters growth, collaboration, and a sense of belonging.”