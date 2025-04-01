MBHS to host Birmingham Boys Choir and Sean of the South

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Birmingham Boys Choir The Birmingham Boys Choir will perform with Sean of the South for their 12th annual collaborative concert.

Renowned columnist, humorist, and musician Sean Dietrich, popularly known as "Sean of the South," is set to join forces with the esteemed Birmingham Boys Choir for a special afternoon of music and storytelling. This unique event will take place on Sunday at 2:30 pm in the newly renovated Mountain Brook High School Auditorium.

Dietrich, celebrated for his poignant and humorous reflections on life in the American South, will bring his signature storytelling to the stage, accompanied by the voices of the Birmingham Boys Choir. Dietrich's engaging narratives and musical talents promise to create an unforgettable experience for attendees, especially when the two collaborate at the end.

The Birmingham Boys Choir, a non-profit organization dedicated to nurturing the musical talents of boys in the greater Birmingham area, will showcase their exceptional vocal skills in all 100 of their Concert Choristers. With a rich history of performances and a commitment to musical excellence, the choir's collaboration with Dietrich highlights their ongoing mission to inspire and uplift through music.

Ken Berg, Music Director and Resident Composer for the BBC says that “our boys are so excited to sing with Sean. Sean has a way of entertaining and uplifting – and we strive for the same quality. Come see us – you’ll be pleased you did!”

Tickets for this highly anticipated event are available for purchase now. Attendees can secure their seats by visiting the official ticketing page. Proceeds from the event will support the Birmingham Boys Choir's educational programs and community outreach initiatives.

For more information about Sean Dietrich, visit Sean of the South. To learn more about the Birmingham Boys Choir and their mission, visit Birmingham Boys Choir.