Mountain Brook High School is hosting a holiday movie night with a showing of "Elf" on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

The movie will be shown in Spartan Stadium on the video board, and attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair and their friends and family to enjoy the festive event.