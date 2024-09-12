MBJH field receives DarkSky approval

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Mountain Brook Junior High announced on Sept. 11 that their newly renovated field is DarkSky approved.

There is only one other field in the state of Alabama with this certification.

The DarkSky Approved program provides objective, third-party certification for products, designs, and completed projects that minimize glare, reduce light trespass and don’t pollute the night sky.

MBJH’s football field met the requirements for certification which are: