MBJH Teacher of the Year reflects on award in interview with Superintendent

Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Brittany Henegar was names Teacher of the Year for Mountain Brook Junior High.

Brittany Henegar sat down with Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow to reflect on being named Mountain Brook Junior High's Teacher of the Year.

In the interview, Henegar reminisces on the moment she found out about the award and how surprised she was, especially since her husband was able to keep the secret from her.

She also discussed how she got into teaching, her 13 years at MBJH and her relationship with students.

To watch the full video, visit eduvision.tv/l?mRtAgAg.