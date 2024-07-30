MBPD and MBFD to face off in charity softball game for Stop Soldier Suicide

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Fraternal Order of Police The Mountain Brook Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 78 will present the first ever Battle of the Badges charity softball game on September 10th, 2024.

The Mountain Brook Police Department and the Mountain Brook Fire Department will face off in a charity softball game to benefit Stop Soldier Suicide by raising funds and awareness.

Stop Soldier Suicide is a veteran non-profit organization that aims to reduce service member and veteran suicide rates, and the event is being presented by the Mountain Brook Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 78.

The event will be held on rec field one at Mountain Brook High School on Sept. 10. Festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a presentation of colors and a singing of the National Anthem.

There will also be a Touch-A-Truck opportunity in the parking lot below the field and concessions will be available for purchase through Mountain Brook Athletics.

The event is free and open to the public.