MBPD hosting handgun course

The Mountain Brook Police Department is hosting a handgun familiarization course in March.

The event will take place on March 1 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will receive individualized instruction by trained firearm instructors at the event.

The course is designed for individuals with little to no experience that would like to become more familiar with handgun safety, handling and operation.

Community members can register by emailing evansdr@mtnbrook.org or through the Mountain Brook Police App.