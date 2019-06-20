MBPD seeks public-private partnership on video surveillance

× Expand Photo by Sam Chandler. Little Hardware in Mountain Brook sells Ring home security products like doorbell cameras. The Mountain Brook Police Department has encouraged city residents to purchase the technology to help fight crime.

Mountain Brook has a hard-earned reputation for peaceful living.

One of the reasons that crime rate is so low is the police force is proactive in its approach to crime-stopping. That proactive approach has Mountain Brook Police Chief Ted Cook seeking community buy-in to help identify thieves and suspicious persons by using doorbell cameras and a free app on their smartphones.

On May 21, Cook held a press conference urging residents to buy and install doorbell cameras and use Ring Security’s free app, called Neighbors.

Neighbors helps users build a visual “fence” around a geographical location and builds a social media-like network within that area.

“Here’s the best thing about this app,” Cook said. “You don’t have to buy the Ring Security system in order to use the Neighbors app and network. The app will provide the community with real-time local crime and safety information.”

Doorbell security camera setups like Ring have become increasingly popular with the rise of package thieves, who prey on parcels or other mail left on doorsteps or porches while property owners are not home. With motion-sensor technology, these systems photograph or capture video footage of anyone who approaches the area under surveillance.

“By utilizing the Neighbors app, the entire community, whether they have doorbell technology or not, can help the department make our city an even safer space to live and work,” Cook said. “The Neighbors app allows users to view and comment, as well as share images of current crimes and offenses.”

Apps like this can help police determine how to deploy manpower, potentially eliminating hours of canvassing from house to house.

“As an agency, we hope to become more efficient with the use of this technology,” he said. “By downloading the app and turning on your geolocation data, that essentially allows us to monitor the open-source social media portion of the app.”

For citizens concerned about potential for sharing sensitive data with authorities, he said privacy for app users will not be compromised.

“It still allows our citizens the ability to remain private,” Cook said. “We can only access videos that users choose to make public within the app. Just as importantly, it gives the MBPD a mechanism to ‘canvas’ an area digitally, asking if participants in a given area may have relevant video that could help solve a specific crime.”

Jamie Siminoff, the chief inventor and founder of Ring Security, said user privacy is paramount for the technology.

“Neighbors is meant to facilitate real-time communication … while maintaining neighbor privacy first and foremost,” Siminoff said.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ring. The Neighbors app provides alerts and a way to share information within a localized area.

Cook stressed that his department has no financial gain in this high-tech approach to crime-fighting.

“I want to make it clear that we’re not endorsing a product, but we are endorsing the technology being used. I’d like to have [a doorbell camera] on every home in Mountain Brook,” he said. “It would be a huge help in identifying suspects and making arrests. This kind of approach does cast a wide net, and it may lead to more criminals being caught.”

Cook, a veteran of the Birmingham Police Department before becoming chief in Mountain Brook eight years ago, first became familiar with this technology — and how it might be used — while attending various conferences for police chiefs around the country. He said he sees the security system and app as a way to aid the 62 police officers in the MBPD to solve crimes and keep the community even safer.

While users can share information through the app, it also allows law enforcement to make direct requests of users who may have video or photographic evidence of a crime.

“We’re excited to have the Mountain Brook Police Department join Neighbors to keep their community up-to-date on local crime and safety information,” Siminoff said. “Over the past few years, we have learned that when Neighbors, the Ring team and law enforcement all work together, we can create safer communities. … By bringing security to every neighbor with the free Neighbors app, the Mountain Brook community can stay on top of crime and safety alerts as they happen.”

Residents can text “StaySafe” to 555888 from their smartphone to download the Neighbors app for free on iOS and Android and use the app to join their neighborhood.

The next step is to customize the geographic areas the user wants to receive notifications from (users must verify where they are located and cannot participate in other neighborhoods). From there, users receive real-time alerts about crime and safety from neighbors, local law enforcement and the Ring team.

Users can also view local crime and safety posts on a live feed or interactive map, and they can share text updates, photos or videos taken on any device.