MBPD: update your emergency contact in the state system

Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Police Department The Mountain Brook Police Department encourages residents to update, or add, their emergency contact information connected to their drivers license.

The Mountain Brook Police department is encouraging residents to update their emergency contact information connected to their driver's license as part of a statewide service.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency began collecting contact information in 2019 and has continued to do so.

Information collected includes a contact person's name, phone number and address. This can be used by first responders to notify family or friends in the event of an emergency.

To update or add your information, visit https://alabamadl.alea.gov/_/.

Updating or adding an emergency contact is free. People who utilize the service will not receive a new physical license, but the information will be available to dispatchers and first responders digitally.