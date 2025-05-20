MBS adds District Administrator

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Donald Clayton was selected by the Mountain Brook Schools Board of Education to be the school system's new Director of Administrative Services and Assistant Director of Personnel at a BOE meeting on May 15, 2025.

The Mountain Brook Schools Board of Education met on May 15 and approved Donald Clayton to be the district’s new Director of Administrative Services and Assistant Director of Personnel.

Clayton assumes this position after serving as the Principal of Mountain Brook Junior High since 2013.

As Assistant Director of Personnel, Clayton will work alongside Dr. Susan Cole (Director of Personnel), assisting with tasks involving Human Resources, onboarding, recruitment and retention along with other administrative duties.

“The people in our school system are our strength,” MBS Superintendent Dicky Barlow said. “With that said, Donald understands our culture of hospitality and will work to make our school system a home away from home for everyone who is a part of Mountain Brook Schools, as he has at Mountain Brook Junior High for the past 13 years.”

Clayton expressed his appreciation to his MBJH colleagues saying “Mountain Brook Junior High is an exceptional place with special students, superior faculty and staff members, devoted parents and a vibrant culture. The past 13 years have been my favorite of my professional career. At the same time, I am thrilled for this new opportunity to help the entire school district and school community.”

As he steps into the new role, Mountain Brook Schools begins its search for the next Principal at Mountain Brook Junior High.