MBS to close Friday for winter weather

Mountain Brook Schools will close on Friday, Jan. 10 for winter weather.

Mountain Brook Schools announced on social media Wednesday they will close on Friday due to winter weather.

The post read, "All Mountain Brook Schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 10 due to the threat of inclement weather. All after school activities are canceled on Friday as well.

We appreciate your understanding and hope you stay warm and safe this weekend."

The Forecast

The National Weather Service on Wednesday afternoon indicated a winter storm watch is in effect for Jefferson, Shelby, Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Fayette, Lamar, Marion, Randolph, St. Clair, Talladega, Walker and Winston counties for late Thursday night through late Friday night. Heavy snow is possible, mixing at times with sleet and freezing rain, the weather service said. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 2 and 4 inches are possible, the service said.

"Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous," the weather service said. "Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.

People should delay all travel if possible, but if travel is absolutely necessary, they should drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility, the weather service said.

"Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination," the service said. "Avoid sudden braking or acceleration and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order."