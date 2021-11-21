McWane Science Center presents new interactive exhibit, ‘Project Vaccine: Our Best Defense’

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of McWane Science Center. The McWane Center in downtown Birmingham is presenting a new interactive exhibit that allows attendees to learn all about vaccines, including those developed to fight COVID-19. × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Millions of Americans have taken vaccines now available to protect people from COVID-19, but the vaccines have also generated controversy.

Some Americans have expressed skepticism about the vaccines and what they fear are their possible side effects.

The McWane Science Center downtown steps into this important discussion with a new exhibit, “Project Vaccine: Our Best Defense,” which opened Oct. 22.

Visitors will learn about vaccines and their development, viral transmission and the many steps and countless professionals involved in creating and rolling out the vaccines.

The exhibit is designed to provide the community “with accurate and up-to-date information so they can make informed decisions about vaccinations for themselves and their families,” said Amy Templeton, McWane president and CEO.

Attendees will also learn more about the science behind vaccine development and testing and how vaccines work in the body to protect a person from disease, Templeton said.

“Project Vaccine” is also “relevant to a variety of vaccines, including those against childhood illnesses, flu, shingles, pneumonia and more,” she said.

The exhibit explores the five different types of vaccines—RNA, viral vector, live attenuated, inactivated (killed) and recombinant—and their uses, from the scientists who worked on them.

It engages museumgoers with interactive activities and asks questions that are informed by science and influenced by the personal values of visitors.

“Project Vaccine” is offered in both English and Spanish.

The exhibit was created by the Museum of Science, Boston, in collaboration with Moment Factory.

For more information, call 205-714-8300 or go to mcwane.org.