Meals for Healthcare Heroes helps frontline caregivers, local eateries

× Expand Photo courtesy of Will Baker. A group of frontline healthcare workers in Birmingham accept delivery of a hot meal from a local eatery. The meal was provided through a recently created program called Meals for Healthcare Heroes.

Thanks to three people with strong Mountain Brook ties, there’s an easy way online for people in the Birmingham area to offer financial support — and a boost in morale — to healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic and to local restaurants seeking to survive financially in these difficult days of quarantine.

Long-time friends and Mountain Brook High School graduates Rip Andrews and Will Baker — along with Baker’s wife, Susannah Baker — started a program in March called Meals for Healthcare Heroes that addresses both of those critical needs, while also giving area residents a chance to make a positive impact without leaving home.

And the organizers say they have a continuing need for new sponsors to help sustain the initiative, which has been a rousing success so far.

“These are approximate numbers, but we think we have passed 3,000 meals provided and more than $50,000 raised,” Andrews told Village Living this week.

Here’s how the program works:

A healthcare team leader at a local hospital or clinic makes a request at the Meals for Healthcare Heroes webpage for a specific number of meals to be delivered on a certain date and at a certain mealtime.

The organizers then locate a local restaurant that can supply the meals requested and post the restaurant’s name and the meal’s total cost on the site.

Then a sponsor signs up and promises to pay for the meal.

Andrews and the Bakers want to continue to let the public know about the program.

“The biggest problem is spreading the word,” said Andrews, who works as an attorney at Marsh, Rickard & Bryan in Birmingham. “When people hear about it, we get an uptick in sponsorship.”

Demand from healthcare facilities and restaurants continues to be “sky high,” he said.

Running the program “has really been very gratifying,” said Will Baker, who works in commercial real estate at Walker & Dunlop.

“It was good to do something to help the community, especially two important aspects of the community — the healthcare community and the restaurant community,” he said.

The companies where Andrews and Baker work were among the first to become sponsors of Meals for Healthcare Heroes.

Susannah Baker helped get the program off the ground by setting up a webpage at signupgenius.com, and she and her husband handle much of the day-to-day coordination of the program.

“It's certainly nice to be able to do something to help when we are in an unusual, unique situation and are not able to do our normal day-to-day things,” Susannah Baker said.

Watkin's Branch Bourbon and Brasserie in Mountain Brook is one of the restaurants that have taken part.

Chef J.P. Holland said that he is very grateful for the additional revenue that Meals for Healthcare Heroes has provided his eatery.

“Honestly, with Watkins Branch only being open 3 months before all this hit, it's been our lifeline,” he said. “It’s 100% been the difference between paying the bills and paying people and not.”

He also praised the organizers of the program, who he said do not charge any fees to the healthcare providers or the restaurants that take part.

“They helped out two industries that are not their own,” Holland said. “It was truly the most selfless thing I have seen since the start of this pandemic.”

To learn more about the program or how to sponsor a meal, go to Meals for Healthcare Heroes at signupgenius.com.

People can also make individual donations of any size to the program.

To make a donation, go to the Alabama Civil Justice Foundation website at acjf.org, click on “Donate Now" and select "Meals for Healthcare Workers."