Meet college, sports and school mascots at Birmingham Zoo

× Expand Image courtesy of Birmingham Zoo

The Birmingham Zoo will host "Meet the Mascots" on Saturday, Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Children's Zoo area.

Mascots will make appearances throughout the event, beginning from 10-11 a.m. with Big Al from the University of Alabama, Cocky from Jacksonville State University, Stinger from Alabama State University, Wally from Wallace State Community College and the Golden Bear from Miles College.

From 11 a.m. to noon, visitors can meet Noigel from Birmingham Legion FC and Babe Ruff from the Birmingham Barons. The Briarwood Lions, Gardendale Rockets and Pelham Panthers will appear from noon to 1 p.m.

Chick-fil-A cows will also be at the zoo throughout the morning, and visitors can scan the Spot the Spots sign to earn a free chicken sandwich.

The event will take place rain or shine. The mascot lineup is preliminary and may be updated as additional participants are confirmed.