Meet the Candidate: Becky Holt running for City Council, Place 4

Expand Photo courtesy of Focus Birmingham Becky Holt serves as Executive Director of ALL IN Mountain Brook and is on the city’s Board of Zoning Adjustment. She announced she is running for a City Council seat on June 4, 2025.

Becky Holt, a longtime community servant and nonprofit executive, is running for Place 4 on Mountain Brook City Council to fill the seat held by retiring Council President Virginia Smith, who has endorsed her candidacy.

Holt serves as executive director of All In Mountain Brook, a nonprofit focused on youth mental health, safety and well-being. She also serves on the city’s Board of Zoning Adjustment and has held leadership roles with the O’Neal Library Board, Junior League of Birmingham and other local organizations. A former speech-language pathologist, she spent nearly two decades in clinical and health system leadership roles. Her campaign is focused on public safety, youth/family spaces and strong schools.

Ahead of this year’s election, Holt shared her views on key issues with Village Living.

Q: What inspired you to run for office in Mountain Brook’s 2025 municipal election?

I’m stepping forward because I believe in service that strengthens Mountain Brook. I’ve spent years working alongside residents, schools, and city leaders through ALL IN Mountain Brook, building relationships and helping lead projects that support both youth and seniors. As our city enters a new chapter with new leadership across key roles, we need steady, experienced voices at the table. I’m ready to bring my perspective, passion, and deep commitment to the City Council and the community I love.

Q: How do you plan to strengthen the relationship between city hall and residents?

Our current leadership has laid a strong foundation for community engagement, and I want to build on that by continuing to provide transparency and welcome input. As we transition to new city leadership, including a new city manager, I believe steady, experienced voices will be important. Sam Gaston served our city well, and Steve Boone will do the same. I’m committed to helping ensure that residents continue to feel confident in their local government.

Q: What is your vision for the future of Brookwood Village, and what role should city leadership play in that process?

The future of Brookwood Village is important not just for Mountain Brook, but for the entire region. As a member of the Board of Zoning Adjustment, I understand how thoughtful planning shapes communities. This decision will not rest with one councilor and it will require collaboration with property owners, neighboring cities, and residents. While the site may include retail and other uses, any plan must reflect our city’s character, support infrastructure and schools, and serve the broader community well.

Q: How closely should Mountain Brook collaborate with neighboring cities on issues like infrastructure and economic development?

Collaboration is essential. While Mountain Brook is unique, we are part of a larger region, and many of our challenges, from traffic to stormwater to business development, do not stop at city lines. During my time as president of the Junior League of Birmingham, I worked with leaders across multiple communities to address regional issues through service and strategic partnerships. I understand the value of building strong relationships with neighboring cities to find shared solutions, while also working to protect what makes Mountain Brook so special.

Q: What are your priorities for managing stormwater and mitigating flooding concerns in the city?

Stormwater and flooding impact both quality of life and property values in Mountain Brook. As our city continues to age and grow, we need a long-term, solutions-focused approach. I believe in open communication, listening to both residents and experts, and clearly defining city responsibilities versus private ones. Not every issue can be solved by the city, but we can improve infrastructure, support homeowners, and plan responsibly. I will be a steady voice for transparency, coordination, and progress.

Q: How do you intend to guide Mountain Brook’s development and growth in a way that aligns with community values?

Mountain Brook’s charm lives in both its neighborhoods and its Villages. As we grow, we must protect what makes it feel like home, including walkable streets, small businesses, parks, schools, and community connection. I support responsible growth that respects neighborhood character, supports the right mix of businesses, and does not overwhelm city services. If elected, I will listen to residents, lead with care, and ensure growth is guided by thoughtful planning that protects the heart of our city.

Q: What is your approach to supporting Mountain Brook Schools?

As a mother of two students in the school system, I understand the importance of strong schools. My service and leadership in both the PTO and ALL IN Mountain Brook has given me firsthand experience working with families, educators, and city leaders to support students. Thoughtful appointment of Board of Education members is vital. I support transparency, community input, and continued collaboration through shared services and partnerships that strengthen safety, mental health, and the excellence that defines our school system.

Q: How would you address public safety and maintain community trust?

Public safety is key and foundational to everything else. Keeping our neighborhoods and residents safe is a top priority. Over the past nine years with ALL IN and statewide coalitions, I’ve followed emerging trends that affect our community. I’ve seen our public safety teams provide valuable training on topics like emergency preparedness, scams, sextortion, and drug awareness through partnerships with MBPD and MBFD. I will continue to prioritize collaboration, transparency, and community engagement to strengthen trust and keep Mountain Brook safe.

