Meet the Candidate: David Silverstein running for City Council, Place 2

Expand Photo courtesy of David Silverstein campaign David Silverstein, a longtime Mountain Brook resident and founder of The FiveStone Group, is running for City Council.

David Silverstein, a candidate for the Place 2 seat on the Mountain Brook City Council, is the founder of Birmingham-based real estate firm The FiveStone Group and brings decades of experience leading complex development projects.

A Mountain Brook native, Silverstein and his wife, Susan, raised their five children in the city and now have 14 grandchildren — 11 of whom are current or future Mountain Brook students. He previously spent more than 20 years as a principal at Bayer Properties, helping lead projects like Cahaba Village, which generates about $1.6 million in annual sales tax revenue for the city. Silverstein’s platform focuses on expanding sidewalks, improving connectivity with a pedestrian bridge over U.S. 280, and preserving Mountain Brook’s character through responsible growth.

Ahead of this year’s election, Silverstein shared his views on key issues with Village Living.

Q: What inspired you to run for office in Mountain Brook’s 2025 municipal election?

Mountain Brook has been home to my family for 4 generations, and I feel a deep responsibility to give back through service. With my background in law, business, and civic leadership, I know how to bring people together, solve complex problems, and get things done. I’m running because I love this city and want to help it remain strong, well-managed, and prepared for the future.

Q: How do you plan to strengthen the relationship between city hall and residents?

It starts with listening. I believe in open, transparent government where residents feel informed, respected, and involved early in the process. As a councilor, I’ll be accessible and proactive in making sure decisions reflect the values and priorities of our community.

Q: What is your vision for the future of Brookwood Village, and what role should city leadership play in that process?

Brookwood Village is a once-in-a-generation redevelopment opportunity, and the city should play an active role in ensuring it reflects the character and needs of Mountain Brook. With my experience leading public-private partnerships across the Southeast, I know how to work with developers and municipalities to produce results that serve everyone. We need a thoughtful, strategic approach that prioritizes long-term value, smart traffic planning, and a strong connection to the surrounding neighborhoods.

Q: How closely should Mountain Brook collaborate with neighboring cities on issues like infrastructure and economic development?

It’s imperative that Mountain Brook collaborate with our neighboring cities and the county. Regional collaboration strengthens our infrastructure, protects our resources, and creates opportunities that benefit everyone. If a storm drain overflows in Homewood, for example, that affects all of us and requires collaboration between the cities of Mountain Brook and Homewood. I’ve worked with cities across the country and understand how to build partnerships that deliver meaningful results without compromising local control.

Q: What are your priorities for managing stormwater and mitigating flooding concerns in the city?

When we developed Cahaba Village, managing stormwater and mitigating flooding concerns was a huge priority. I brought together leading landscape architects, traffic engineers, Birmingham Water Works Board, and private capital to turn a dirt pile alongside Hwy. 280 into a thriving development that generates nearly $1.6 million in sales tax revenue for Mountain Brook every year and approximately $400,000 in support for our Mountain Brook schools through ad valorem tax.

We need to invest in smart, resilient infrastructure that protects homes and public spaces from increasing stormwater risks. That includes maintaining and upgrading drainage systems and taking a long-range approach to land use and planning. As someone who’s navigated zoning, landscaping, and infrastructure planning at a high level, I’ll bring the attention to detail and strategic thinking this issue requires.

Q: How do you intend to guide Mountain Brook’s development and growth in a way that aligns with community values?

Growth should never come at the expense of what makes Mountain Brook special. I support a balanced, thoughtful approach to development that protects our neighborhoods, honors our architectural and environmental standards, and reflects the community’s voice every step of the way. With decades of experience working through zoning, traffic, and planning challenges, I know how to guide development without losing our identity.

Q: What is your approach to supporting Mountain Brook Schools?

While the school system is independently governed, the City Council plays a critical role in creating the conditions for excellence, from budgeting to infrastructure to collaboration. As the grandfather of eleven current or future students in Mountain Brook Schools and a member of the Grandparents Committee of the Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation, I care deeply about supporting their success. I’ll work closely with school leadership to ensure our decisions as a city strengthen and reflect the values of our school system.

Q: How would you address public safety and maintain community trust?

Public safety begins with trust, transparency, and a commitment to excellence in policing and emergency response. I believe in providing our public safety departments with the tools and resources they need, while ensuring they remain responsive and rooted in community relationships. As a councilor, I’ll prioritize both safety and accountability to keep Mountain Brook one of the most secure and welcoming cities in Alabama.

Silverstein is running against Gerald Garner for the Place 2 seat on the Mountain Brook City Council, and the election is Aug. 26. To see Garner’s views on key issues, click here.