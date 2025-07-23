Meet the Candidate: Joe Sandner IV running for City Council, Place 4

× Expand Illustration by Melanie Veiring meet the candidate

Expand Photo courtesy of Joe Sandner IV Joe Sandner IV is running for the Place 4 seat on City Council in the 2025 municipal election.

Sandner is president and COO of Colliers Alabama and brings 20 years of experience in commercial real estate, along with a background as a CPA. His campaign focuses on maintaining financial sustainability, supporting local businesses, and preserving Mountain Brook’s quality of life. Sandner serves as board president of the City Action Partnership and holds leadership roles with Oasis Counseling for Women and Children, the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham and other civic organizations.

Ahead of this year’s election, Sandner shared his views on key issues with Village Living.

Q: What inspired you to run for office in Mountain Brook’s 2025 municipal election?

I am a fourth generation Mountain Brook resident, and I’ve always admired city leaders like Virginia Smith, Stewart Welch and many, many others who volunteer their time to serve our city. It’s a hard job and it’s never easy putting your name on a ballot, but I feel a strong calling to contribute and preserve what makes our city such a special place and believe that my business experience will help our City Council make wise decisions for Mountain Brook.

Q: How do you plan to strengthen the relationship between city hall and residents?

First, I think the vast majority of Mountain Brook residents are highly satisfied with City Hall. I think that trust is strengthened when residents know that council members have the relevant and necessary experience to manage city affairs while also always listening to residents. In addition, I will work to understand all sides of an issue before making decisions — prioritizing transparency, responsiveness, and fairness to maintain the community’s confidence in our leadership.

Q: What is your vision for the future of Brookwood Village, and what role should city leadership play in that process?

Brookwood Village is prime real estate with enormous potential as a mixed-use development. I envision it becoming a vibrant community hub again. The City Council should work cooperatively with developers to create a project that strengthens tax revenues and enhances the quality of life for our residents. This will take a lot of work because it is important to get it right. And with over 20 years in commercial real estate, I have the experience to help ensure this redevelopment benefits our residents and community.

Q: How closely should Mountain Brook collaborate with neighboring cities on issues like infrastructure and economic development?

Collaboration is important when it aligns with Mountain Brook’s interests. Working with our neighbors — again, when it benefits Mountain Brook and serves our shared interests — makes total sense. The new roundabouts in Mountain Brook Village are a good example of a collaborative effort, and the redevelopment of Brookwood Village will require cooperation between Mountain Brook and Homewood in order to realize the best outcome for that project.

Q: What are your priorities for managing stormwater and mitigating flooding concerns in the city?

Stormwater management is an increasing concern. This is a critical issue for some of our residents and businesses. First, we must ensure our stormwater regulations are followed to prevent worsening conditions. Second, we should foster strong relationships with neighboring cities to encourage shared responsibility. Collaboration and proper enforcement are key to minimizing flooding risks and protecting both public and private property throughout Mountain Brook.

Q: How do you intend to guide Mountain Brook’s development and growth in a way that aligns with community values?

First, growth doesn’t always mean new development or redevelopment — it can come from supporting existing businesses. That is why relationships with the Chamber of Commerce and local businesses are so important. Vibrant, thriving villages increase our tax revenue and enhance resident experiences. My goal is to preserve what makes Mountain Brook special, not change it, and I’m deeply committed to protecting our unique character and maintaining our community’s exceptional quality of life.

Q: What is your approach to supporting Mountain Brook Schools?

Our school system is the top priority and providing a premier education for our students is essential to Mountain Brook’s success. As a MBHS graduate and parent of three children, I know its importance. We must support the schools through city resources and community engagement. Encouraging all residents — including those without school-age children — to support Mountain Brook Schools helps maintain educational excellence and protects home values, fostering continued investment in our city’s future.

Q: How would you address public safety and maintain community trust?

Public safety is foundational. Nothing else matters if our families don’t feel safe at school, in their neighborhoods and in our villages. Our Police and Fire departments are outstanding, and we must continue to provide them with the training and tools they need to be the best. The cost of doing so is only increasing, which is why we need to grow our revenue and implement smart fiscal strategies to support these services over the long term.

