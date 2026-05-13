Meet the candidates: Alabama House of Representatives District 52

The Alabama state primaries will be held May 19. For a rundown of all the races impacting Mountain Brook residents, read our full story on the elections.

Here is a closer look at the candidates for Alabama House of Representatives District 52.

Kelvin Datcher

Expand Photo courtesy of Kelvin Datcher Kelvin Datcher Kelvin Datcher is running for re-election for the Alabama House of Representatives District 52.

Kelvin Datcher was elected to represent Alabama House District 52 in a 2024 special election and is seeking re-election in 2026. His professional background includes work in public policy, community development, education and political organizing.

Datcher earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Gettysburg College in 1992. Over the course of his career, he has held a number of leadership and administrative positions across Alabama. His experience includes serving as sports information director at Alabama State University, director of Teaching Tolerance at the Southern Poverty Law Center and administrative and policy analyst for the Jefferson County Department of Health.

He has also worked in Birmingham city government and community development, serving as chief of staff to the Birmingham City Council representative for District 6, director of development for REV Birmingham and deputy director of community development for the City of Birmingham.

In politics, Datcher served as Alabama state director for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign. In the Alabama House, Datcher serves on the Constitution, Campaigns and Elections Committee, the County and Municipal Government Committee and the Insurance Committee.

Datcher and his wife, Korliss, have three children. He also serves as a deacon at Sardis Missionary Baptist Church.

Gigi Hayes

Expand Photo courtesy of GiGi Hayes’s campaign page GiGi Hayes GiGi Hayes is running for the Alabama House of Representatives District 52.

GiGi Hayes is an attorney, educator and lifelong Jefferson County resident running for Alabama House District 52. Hayes says her campaign is focused on strengthening public schools, expanding economic opportunity and improving access to health care and affordable housing.

Hayes currently serves as a licensed attorney in Alabama and as a professor at Miles Law School, where she teaches and mentors future legal professionals. Her professional background also includes experience in business management, leadership and operations, as well as community education and public speaking focused on legal literacy.

She earned a juris doctorate, a Master of Business Administration and a bachelor’s degree in business management.

Hayes has been active in several professional and civic organizations, including the Alabama State Bar Association, National Bar Association, Alabama Criminal Defense Lawyers Association and Black Women Lawyers Association of Alabama. She is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and Rock City Church.

Hayes describes herself as an advocate for families, justice and opportunity and says her campaign is rooted in accessible leadership, transparency and community-focused service.

Hayes is married and a mother.

LaTanya Millhouse

Expand Photo courtesy of LaTanya Millhouse’s campaign page LaTanya Millhouse LaTanya Millhouse is running for the Alabama House of Representatives District 52.

LaTanya Millhouse is a longtime community advocate and lifelong Titusville resident running for Alabama House District 52. Millhouse says her campaign is focused on accountability, affordable health care, economic revitalization and strengthening opportunities for families across the district.

Millhouse brings more than 30 years of community leadership experience to the race. Her background includes service as a former family court judicial assistant, where she worked in areas related to justice, child protection and government accountability.

In 2004, she founded the nonprofit Alpha Omega Group, an organization focused on workforce development, higher education access, nonprofit advancement and small-business growth. She also created the mentoring programs “ManCave: For Young Men Only” and “Power in Heels,” which focus on leadership development and mentorship opportunities for young men and women.

Her professional experience has also included leadership and community initiative work with Oak Street Health, ClasTran, the Jefferson County Commission and Hope Coalition America across six Alabama counties. She has also worked in workforce development and housing advocacy efforts through Jefferson County programs focused on employment and housing stability.

On policy, Millhouse has emphasized affordable health care, economic development, affordable housing, criminal justice reform, education and voting rights. She has also stressed transparency, accountability and community-centered leadership as key themes of her campaign.