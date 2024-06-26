Memory Lane closed for construction beginning July 1

× Expand City on Mountain Brook The road will be closed for a period of two weeks beginning July 1.

The City of Mountain Brook took to social media on Tuesday to announce the upcoming closure of Memory Lane due to construction.

Social media posts on Instagram and Facebook read, “Memory Lane will CLOSE on Monday, July 1, 2024 for 2 weeks. Dan Watkins is OPEN while work continues in the area. Detours and traffic control signage will be in place. Plan ahead and use alternate routes.”

The construction is part of a series of restoration projects taking place in the city this summer to improve roadways.