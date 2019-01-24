Memory Lane likely closed most of Jan. 24 due to fallen tree

× Expand Photo by Kamp Fender. Traffic will be impacted today by downed trees in the Mountain Brook area, particularly one that has caused the temporary closure of Memory Lane.

Traffic on Jan. 24 will be impacted by the heavy rain and high winds that rolled through the Birmingham area the previous day, as several trees have fallen down due to the weather.

Public Works Director Ronnie Vaughn said Memory Lane from Montclair Road to Memory Triangle will be closed likely for most of Thursday, Jan. 24, due to a large tree that fell in the early hours of the morning and snapped several power line poles in the process. Vaughn said the tree did fall on a car, but as far as he knew there were no injuries.

He also noted that residents in that area are without power, but Alabama Power is on the scene.

Police Chief Ted Cook said Montclair Road near Ross Drive was also closed for a portion of this morning's commute, but as of 7:40 a.m. the road had been reopened.