Metro Roundup: Arts council seeks to revitalized city’s arts scene

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry. The first meeting about the Vestavia Hills Arts Council was held on Feb. 12 at City Hall.

In years past, the city of Vestavia Hills has hosted Art in the Hills, the Dogwood Festival and other art-themed events. The aforementioned festival is event recognized at the south end of the city just off Interstate 65.

But in recent years, those events have, for various reasons, not been continued, and the city’s arts scene has been shrinking. Mayor Ashley Curry and other volunteer leaders want to change that by forming the Vestavia Hills Arts Council.

An exploratory meeting was held in mid-February with people previously and currently involved in the arts, including Quint Harris, music director at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church, Megan Rudolph, a choir director at Vestavia Hills High School, Andi Preston, who leads the Friends of the Library group, and others.

Buddy Jessup said he’d be willing to help create the council’s structure, which, while it’s not set in stone, may feature different volunteers leading different kinds of art initiatives, ranging from visual arts to performing arts and others.

Curry said he’s spoken to KPR, the property manager for the City Center, and as they’ve redone the space between First Watch and Panera Bread to make it more appealing to residents to come and sit and enjoy the area, they’ve expressed interest in hosting some arts events. The work done by KPR includes removing the fountain and adding green space, seating and overhead lights.

The group talked about bringing back past events while also beginning new ones.

With the new community building slated to open sometime next year, the group discussed the possibility of hosting Art in the Hills, as well as other events, indoors to help attract more people.

Those interested in helping with the council should contact City Hall at 205-978-0100.