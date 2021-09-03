Metro Roundup: Birmingham Bowl tickets now on sale

Tickets to the 2021 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl are now on sale.

The college football game, now in its 15th year, will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m. at the newly constructed Protective Stadium at the BJCC, according a news release from organizers.

The game will feature teams from the Southeastern Conference and the American Athletic Conference.

Mark Meadows, the event’s executive director, said the staff is excited to be moving the game into its “brand-new” venue.

“We know that everyone attending the game will enjoy the premium seating options and other amenities that are available, and our fans can guarantee their seating locations for future years by purchasing tickets to our inaugural game at Protective Stadium,” Meadows said.

The Birmingham Bowl is owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN that presents 17 college bowl games, the release states.

Tickets start at $30. To purchase tickets, call 877-464-9529 or go to ticketsmarterbirminghambowl.com.

For more information about the game, call 205-733-3776 or go to the website.