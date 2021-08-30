Metro Roundup: Birmingham loses population, top spot in state

× Expand Photo by Wikimedia user Cullen Steber 2018. Birmingham skyline.

The city of Birmingham is no longer the largest city in the state of Alabama, according to recently released census data.

The city’s population dipped from 212,237 in 2010 to 200,733 in 2020, a 5% decrease. The city of Huntsville jumped up to the top spot in terms of population, moving from 180,105 in 2010 to 215,006 in 2020, a 19% increase. Birmingham remains slightly ahead of Montgomery, which has 200,603 residents, according to the data.

Here’s how that population compares to other cities in the area:

Chelsea: 14,982

Trussville: 26,123

Mountain Brook: 22,461

Hoover: 92,606

Homewood: 26,414

Vestavia Hills: 39,102

In terms of demographics, the city is 53% female, and 58.7% of the city is between the ages of 18 and 65. The city is 70% Black, 26% white and 4% Hispanic.

The median value of owner-occupied housing is $91,100 with an ownership rate of 45%. The median household income is $37,375, with a poverty rate of 26%.