Metro Roundup: City of Birmingham holds supply drive for storm survivors

× Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. Boutwell Auditorium The city of Birmingham is hosting a supply drive to aid tornado survivors through April 1 at Boutwell Auditorium downtown.

About 120 homes in the eastern area of Birmingham suffered minor to major damage when an EF-1 tornado hit the area last Thursday, March 25.

In response, the city of Birmingham is hosting a supply drive to aid tornado survivors through Thursday, April 1.

The drive will take place each day from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Boutwell Auditorium downtown.

Volunteers will collect non-perishable food items, snack-type items, bottled water, Gatorade, tarps in all sizes, garden rakes, work gloves, hammers, whistles, toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies, masks and sanitizer. Clothes will not be accepted.

Volunteers will remove items from donors’ vehicles when motorists pull in front of the Boutwell.

The Birmingham neighborhoods hit by the storm include South Eastlake, South Roebuck, Roebuck Springs and the area off Del Rio Drive.