Metro Roundup: Fitness competition, trail race return to OMSP

Two annual events will be held the weekend of Aug. 22 at Oak Mountain State Park.

MAYHEM ON THE MOUNTAIN

Alabama’s largest outdoor functional fitness competition will return to Oak Mountain State Park this month. Mayhem on the Mountain will be Aug. 22-23 and bring in over 500 competitors from around the Southeast, who will compete as individuals or on a four-person team.

The team competition will be Saturday, Aug.22, and individuals will compete Sunday, Aug.23. Athletes will be divided by age and skill level and include:

► Individual divisions: Male RX, Male Scaled, Women RX, Women Scaled, Men’s Masters (35-39), (40-44), (45+), Women’s Masters (35-39), (40-44) and (45+).

► Team divisions (four person): Male RX, Male Scaled, Women RX, Women Scaled, Men’s Masters Mix (two athletes must be 35+), Women’s Masters (two athletes must be 35+),COED RX, COED Scaled, COED Masters Mix (two athletes must be 35+), Men’s ALL Masters (four athletes must be 35+), Women’s ALL Masters (four athletes must be 35+).

Individual registration is $40 and team registration is $130. For information and a link to registration, visit facebook.com/mayhemonthemountain.

RIDGE TO BLAZING RIDGE

The fifth race of the 2020 Southeastern Trail Series will be at Oak Mountain State Park on Aug. 22. It will feature a 10.5-and 21-mile race that will begin at 7 a.m. During this event, runners can enjoy miles of backcountry trails, run through the old rock quarry, climb through several cliff bands, descend down the back side of Double Oak Mountain into the “Outback” and make the descent into and climb out of Shackleford Gap, affectionately known as “Barkley Hill.”

Last year’s race had 81 runners registered and 37 finished. Race organizer David Tosch said this is one of the most difficult races one can run, and some say it is the hardest. The course features 10,892 feet of elevation change, and racers must start the race with 40 ounces of water.

Late registration and packet pickup will beat the Mountain High Outfitters store at The Summit on Aug. 21 from 4:30-6 p.m. and Aug. 22 at the Redbud Pavilion at OMSP from 6-6:50 a.m.

Both races will start at 7 a.m., and there will be no registration at the race. Registration for the 10-mile race is $50 and $65 for the 20-mile. Price increases by $10 after Aug. 14.

For information and registration, visit southeasterntrailruns.com/ridge-to-blazing-ridge.html.

The XTERRA event scheduled for Aug. 29-30 has been canceled.