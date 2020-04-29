Metro Roundup: Huntington's Disease Society of America to host virtual walk

× Expand Photo courtesy of Huntington's Disease Society of America. Huntington's Disease virtual walk.

May is Huntington's Disease Awareness Month and The Huntington's Disease Society of America's (HDSA) Southeast Region will be holding the first Birmingham Virtual Team Hope Walk on Sunday, May 17.

The HDSA wants to bring more attention to the disease, which affects more than 4,000 people in Alabama.

Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event. Thousands of people walk together each year to support HDSA's fight to improve the lives of people affected by HD and their families.

This year’s virtual walk will be a real walk, but on individual terms. Participants can choose their own course, which could be a driveway, neighborhood, or inside on a treadmill.

Each walker can set their fundraising goal and recruit others to participate with them. Photos can be shared on social media using the hashtag #VirtualTeamHopeWalk. Each person who raises $100 will have a shirt mailed to them.

Registration is free and can be completed at southeastreg.hdsa.org/about/2020-birmingham-al-team-hope-walk.