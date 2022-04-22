Metro Roundup: Magic City Art Connection, Corks & Chefs, at Sloss Furnaces April 22-24

Magic City Art Connection — one of Birmingham’s most popular annual events — begins today, April 22, at Sloss Furnaces downtown, and continues through Sunday, April 24.

The event will feature 150 juried fine artists from the region and around the country.

And along with MCAC — in its 39th year — attendees can enjoy Corks & Chefs: A Taste of Birmingham, a food and beverage event now in its 25th year.

In addition to the many artists showing their work, MCAC will also include Imagination Festival art workshops for kids, live dance and music performances, special exhibitions and art installations and a café with food trucks.

MCAC DETAILS

MCAC will take place today from noon-6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Day tickets are $10 in advance, and a 3-day ticket is $15 in advance.

Day tickets are $12 the day of the event, and children ages 15 and under are admitted free.

The MCAC is also offering the Friday Twilight Happy Hour Ticket for $25, which grants admission to a special event from 4-6 p.m. with live music, cocktails and other treats. This $25 ticket also includes entry to MCAC for all three days.

For more about the MCAC, go to www.magiccityart.com.

CORKS & CHEF DETAILS

Corks & Chefs — to be held in the casting shed at Sloss Furnaces — will take place Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24, with two sessions each day. Session 1 will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and Session 2 will be held from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Tickets are $45 in advance and $55 at the door.

For more about Corks & Chefs go to www.corksandchefs.com.