Metro Roundup: Market Noel returns to Finley Center

× Expand Staff photo. Community members browse the various vendors at Market Noel in November 2017 at the Finley Center. The Junior League of Birmingham’s Market Noel shopping event is coming back to the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex this year after going virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Junior League of Birmingham’s Market Noel shopping event is coming back to the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex this year after going virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to come back in person this year,” said Malinda Shackelford, the chairwoman for the event.

More than 80 merchants will be on hand to sell clothing, jewelry, home décor, holiday items and other goods Nov. 17-20, Shackleford said.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. General admission tickets cost $15, but senior citizens, first responders, military members and school employees can get in for $12.

Proceeds are used to assist the Junior League’s 30 community projects to improve people’s lives in the areas of safety, crisis recovery, health and wellness, economic security, financial stability and education and culture. Partners include such groups as The Literacy Council, Girls Inc., Children’s of Alabama, Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, Magic Moments and Mother’s Milk Bank of Alabama.

There was a Preview Noel event on Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 7 to 10 p.m. that gave people age 21 and older a chance to shop early, listen to a band and have heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks. Tickets were $55. The first 250 people were slated to get a swag bag.

Special activities will take place each day. On Thursday from 5-8 p.m. is the Junior League of Birmingham Hearts Birmingham, featuring food vendors, live performances from area cheerleaders and dance and color guard groups, tailgating games and a teachers’ lounge. Tickets are $15.

Friday features a “Jingle and Flamingle” event from 6-9 p.m. that includes light hors d’oeuvres, a signature Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktail, dancing and “Miami at Christmas time” décor. Tickets cost $36. Admission for ages 21 and older only.

Junior League of Birmingham Market Noel

WHERE: Finley Center

WHEN: Nov. 17-20

COST: $15 general admission; $12 senior citizens, first responders, military and school employees

WEB: marketnoel.net

On Saturday, kids and adults can have “Brunch with the Big Guy,” also known as Santa, at either 8:45-10:30 a.m. or 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are free for children 2 and younger, $12 for children ages 3-12 and $28 for adults, and include brunch and an opportunity for a photo with Santa, who will read “The Polar Express.”

Later, from 2-3 p.m., for $35, two adults and two children can get general admission tickets for shopping and a picture and visit with Santa. There will be milk and cookies for the kids and refreshments for parents. Admission for extra children costs $5 each.

There are several other special offers associated with Market Noel, including a “Diamond Drop.” For $35, people can get a chance to win a $5,000 piece of jewelry from Diamonds Direct. There is also a “cigar drop.” Each $15 cigar purchase earns a chance to win a $300 manly prize pack. Winners will be announced at the Preview Noel event, but winners do not have to be present to win.

People also can buy $20 cocktail kits with a holiday-inspired specialty drink from Tito’s Handmade Vodka or pay $50 for a “Ho! Ho! Trio!” that includes a cocktail kit, cigar drop entry and diamond drop entry.

The Junior League also is offering opportunities to buy “The Elf Made Me Do It” kits with seven days’ worth of Elf on a Shelf ideas ($40) or 21 days’ worth of ideas ($100). There also are packages to “flock” a friend, colleague or loved one with flamingos in Santa hats for $40, or you can “flock” two friends for $75.

For more information or to buy tickets, go to marketnoel.net.

Editor's note: This article was updated slightly at 10:44 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17.