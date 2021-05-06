Metro Roundup: Opera Birmingham to host Opera Shots May 16

Opera Shots is an annual series of casual pop-up concerts presented by Opera Birmingham in unexpected places in the city.

Designed to break down the stereotypes of opera, Opera Shots concerts feature members of the Opera Birmingham Chorus and guest artists in an open-mic-style shows with opera and musical theatre hits.

The next Opera Shots will be a street party in front of The Collins Bar on Sunday, May 16, 2-4:30 P.M., according to an Opera Birmingham news release. Admission is free.

The Collins Bar is located at 2125 Second Ave. N. downtown.

The concert will feature these guest artists: Savannah Bracewell, Chris Farley, Alie B. Gorrie, Dylan Hughes, Kristine Hurst-Wajszczuk, Emily Jaworski Koriath, Samuel Robertson, Macy Rowland, Joylyn Rushing, Allison Sanders, Jonathan Michael Smith, and Angela Yoon, accompanied by Christy Vest on piano.

The performance will include selections from such classics as “The Barber of Seville,” “La Bohème” and “Tosca” and shows like “Hamilton” and “A Little Night Music.”

Food and beverages are available for purchase from The Collins Bar. Lawn chairs and picnic blankets are welcome.

For the health of patrons, staff and performers, and in keeping with Birmingham’s mask ordinance, masks are required at the event, and social distancing will be in effect.

After more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Opera Birmingham resumed in-person performances with a outdoor production of “The Pirates of Penzance” at Avondale Amphitheater in April.

For more information regarding Opera Birmingham and Opera Shots, call 205-322-6737 or go to operabirmingham.org.