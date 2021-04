Metro Roundup: Red Shoe Run moves to Homewood for its 17th year

COST: $25 until April 16, and then price increases to $30

WEB: runsignup.com/race/al/birmingham/redshoerun2021

The Red Shoe Run is back in its 17th year to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama.

And after having the race in Birmingham for the past couple of years, the Red Shoe Run is returning to Homewood on April 24.

The race will start and end on 29th Avenue South in front of Dave’s Pizza. The race course will then take runners up 18th Street, down Central Avenue, behind Homewood Central Park and in a loop around Dawson Memorial Baptist Church, and then racers will return to 29th Avenue.

“We’ll have some rock ‘n’ roll music out on the course, and our t-shirt will have a rock ‘n’ roll theme,” she said. “And then of course, we will encourage our participants to dress in a rock ‘n’ roll costume. Whoever does that will be entered into a raffle after they submit a photo of themselves online.”

This year’s fundraising goal is $85,000, which would provide 680 nights of comfort and care for Ronald McDonald House families who come to Birmingham to seek life-saving care for their critically ill children.

The cost of the race is $25 for the 5K and for the 1-mile fun run until April 16, and then the price increases to $30. There are also virtual options that cost $30 (the increase is to cover shipping costs) until April 16, when the price for these options increases to $35.

The race will follow COVID-19 guidelines and will have a socially distanced starting line. Masks are required for participants and spectators.