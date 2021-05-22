Metro Roundup: RMT to present ‘Pink Unicorn’ June 11-12

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Keith Cromwell, Red Mountain Theatre executive director, and Jennifer Jaquess, the company’s managing director, in April at the new RMT campus in Parkside.

Red Mountain Theatre, which recently moved into its new $25 million arts campus in Parkside, will present a reading of the play, “Pink Unicorn,” on Friday, June 11, and Saturday, June 12, at 7:30 p.m., as part of the Human Rights New Works Festival, according to an RMT news release.

“Pink Unicorn” — a 2019 play written by Elise Forier Edie's play — tells the story of Christian widow Trisha Lee, who’s life in a conservative Texas town is thrown into turmoil when her teenaged daughter announces she is "gender queer" and starts a chapter of the Gay and Straight Alliance at the local high school.

RMT is presenting the festival in partnership with the Jefferson County Memorial Project (JCMP) and the Magic City Acceptance Academy.

On May 21-22, RMT presented the first event in the festival, a reading of “Memorial,” a local story about the lynchings in Jefferson County from the 1890s through the 1930s,

Tickets for “Pink Unicorn” are $10 and can be purchased at redmountaintheatre.org/boxoffice.

A portion of ticket sales will go to the JCMP and the Magic City Acceptance Academy.

Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, each show will be at 50 percent capacity and face masks will be required.

For more information, go to redmountaintheatre.org/human rights-new-works-festival.