Metro Roundup: Sam Graphos, longtime owner of Sam’s Super Samwiches, dies at 79

Sam Graphos, who owned Sam’s Super Samwiches on 18th Street for more than 50 years, died on Oct. 5 at the age of 79, according to Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky.

“To say that Sam Graphos was a Homewood icon would be an understatement,” McClusky said. “We all have great memories from Sam’s Super Samwiches. His contributions to our community, and beyond, will be remembered forever. It’s a very sad day for Homewood, and the city passes along its condolences to his family, his friends, and everyone whose life he touched.”

Graphos owned and cooked at Sam’s, a popular eatery for both breakfast and lunch, for more than 50 years, and originally co-owned the restaurant with his brother Pete, when it was called Sneaky Pete’s, before the pair sold that franchise.

Graphos told The Homewood Star in 2012 he was the “unofficial mayor of 18th Street.”

“If anyone wants to know what’s going on, they ask me,” Graphos said.

Graphos lived in Homewood for more than 50 years, and his house is only two blocks from where his wife, Sue, grew up. For more than 20 years, the pair organized Walk MS fundraising teams following their daughter Suzanne’s multiple sclerosis diagnosis at age 20, followed by the same diagnosis for their son, Ted, in 2011.

A jar sits on the counter at the restaurant requesting donations to “help change somebody’s life.”