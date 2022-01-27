Metro Roundup: Space One Eleven gallery celebrates 35 years

× Expand Photo courtesy of Space One Eleven. Space One Eleven, located on Second Avenue North downtown, has championed contemporary art and taught classes to area youth since 1986.

Founded in 1986, the Space One Eleven (SOE) gallery and teaching facility in downtown Birmingham provides professional opportunities for visual artists, offer arts education to area youth and seeks to help the public appreciate contemporary art.

During its 2021-22 season, SOE is celebrating its 35th anniversary by hosting a series of four group exhibitions featuring artists who have shown or taught at the facility.

The third exhibition in the series is “Continuity,” which opened in January and be on display through Feb. 25 in the Anne Arrasmith Gallery at SOE.

The exhibiting artists for “Continuity” are James Alexander, Billy Brown, Annie Kammerer Butrus, Chris Clark, Margot Cooney, Tim Denny, Patty B. Driscoll, Truman Grayson, Sydney Harrington, Bria Lewis, Jane Marshall, Kim Riegel, Amasa Smith, Anne Stagg and Jürgen Tarrasch

The SOE staff requests that all attendees wear masks. The number of visitors in the gallery at one time will be limited to allow for social distancing.

Grant received

Space One Eleven announced Jan. 26 that is has received a $12,800 grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts to fund “Magic City Memories" — an interactive exhibition in collaboration with the Invisible Histories Project — and 2022 summer art camps for children in grades 2 through 12.

SOE will collaborate with the Invisible Histories Project to create an exhibition and interactive timeline of LGBTQ life in the South where community members will be invited to share their stories.

In addition, SOE will offer summer art camps taught by practicing Alabama artists to children and youth in grades 2 through 12 using a sliding fee scale to ensure that quality art education is accessible for all area residents, regardless of family income.

"Magic City Memories" will be held in the SOE galleries at 2409 Second Avenue North from April 29 through May 27 and will be free to the public.

The summer art camps will be held June 6 through July 22.. A public exhibition of students' and teaching artists' work will be held on Friday, July 29.

For more gallery hours and information, call 205-328-0553 or go to spaceoneeleven.org.