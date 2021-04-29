Metro Roundup: UAB Briefs—Spring graduation, BFA Exhibition

In this weekly online feature, we keep track of interesting people and events on campus at The University of Alabama at Birmingham.

SPRING GRADUATION

UAB will hold spring commencement in three in-person ceremonies at Legion Field on Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1. A total of 8,556 degrees will be awarded this spring, and 1,951 graduates are registered to walk, according to UAB News.

The graduate ceremony will be at Friday at 2 p.m. with 98 students from 17 states and eight countries.

The first undergraduate ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences and the School of Education will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

The second undergraduate ceremony for all other schools will held Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

James T. “Jabo” Waggoner, a long-time member of the Alabama Senate, will be awarded the UAB President’s Medal at the morning ceremony May 1 for his efforts to collaborate with higher education, industry and other constituencies statewide.

Masks will be required for everyone. There is no limit on the number of guests who can attend, but everyone will need to remain socially distanced.

Parking will be free.

A virtual commencement program will be available in a mobile-friendly format, and the ceremonies will be live-streamed via Facebook.

For more information, go to uab.edu/commencement.

DOING IT FIRST

Two UAB students have been awarded first-of-their-kind honors from Winter Guard International Sport of the Arts.

Gabrielle Moore, a public health major in the School of Public Health, and Kennedy Riles, a business marketing major in the Collat School of Business, are performers in the Birmingham-based Divenire Winter Guard program.

They were appointed to the first class of the WGI Future Leaders Program, which will focus on mentorship and ambassadorship to up-and-coming performers across WGI membership.

Riles has also been selected as the first recipient of the WGI Emerging Voices Award, a honor for minority performers who show promise as agents of change in their community and WGI.

Moore is a member of the UAB Marching Blazers in the Department of Music.

A nonprofit youth organization, WGI is the world’s premier organization producing indoor color guard, percussion and winds competitions.

STUDENT ART AT AEIVA

Five graduating UAB students have their art works featured in the annual BFA Exhibition through May 1.

The exhibition, which is presented by the Department of Art and Art History, is on view at the Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts.

The student-artists are Cicely Hill, Elena Mangrobang, Caroline Myers, Rosalia V. Reyes and Molly Sinclair.

The BFA Exhibition shows off the “skills, concepts and intellects” of the students, said Rich Gere, the department chair.

“They have come through a tremendously difficult year with grit and determination to create and share their visions,” Gere said. “We celebrate their talents and look forward to following their successes in the future.”

The BFA is a professional degree that focuses on intensive studio and scholarly work in the visual arts, Gere said.

A free virtual closing reception is planned for Thursday, April 29, from 6-7 p.m. Sign up for the reception online.