Metro Roundup: UAB taking applications for creative writing workshop

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tina Braziel. Tina Braziel is the director of the annual Ada Long Creative Writing Workshop at UAB, a summer program for high school students.

The Ada Long Creative Writing Workshop — held each summer by the UAB Department of English — is a chance for a select group of 30 high school students to work closely with nationally acclaimed novelists, essayists and poets.

“This workshop is built around our students finding inspiration, guidance and support to express their ideas,” said Tina Mozelle Braziel, director of the workshop, in a news release.

To be held June 7-24 via Zoom, the workshop is now accepting applications from rising high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors.

Applications will be accepted through May 15 or until all the spaces are filled.

The students who are accepted for the workshop will have an opportunity to earn up to one hour of college credit. In addition, they “receive one-on-one attention to develop their creative skillset,” Braziel said.

Participants will be encouraged to find inspiration for their writing in Birmingham’s culture and history. Students are able to explore such genres as poetry, fiction, memoir and magazine production.

They draft, critique, and revise original works weekly, culminating in a published piece in The Writer’s Block, the workshop’s yearly anthology.

The workshop is named for Dr. Ada Long, a professor of English and the founding director of the UAB Honors Program.

For more information about the workshop or to submit an application, go to go.uab.edu/ada.