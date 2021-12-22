Metro Roundup: Volunteer registration for The World Games 2022

The Magic City will play host to The World Games 2022 Birmingham from July 7-17, 2022.

More than 3,600 athletes and about 100,000 visitors from around the world are expected at the event.

In addition, event organizers will need more than 3,000 volunteers to help bring the event off successfully.

Registration for volunteers, which began in November, is open.

“Our volunteers will have the once in a lifetime opportunity to experience this amazing event from the inside, make connections and deliver our famous Southern hospitality to visitors from all over the world,” TWG2022 CEO Nick Sellers said in a new release.

Volunteers selected for the program will complete eight hours of training and will have the opportunity to determine their schedules based on the needs of the event.

For volunteer criteria, opportunities, and additional program details, please visit twg2022.com/volunteer.

