Metro Roundup: Vulcan expands Birmingham Walking Tours series

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vulcan Park and Museum. Attendees listen to a guide during a 2017 spring walking tour event in Birmingham, sponsored by Vulcan Park and Museum. The tours take attendees to various historic areas or neighborhoods.

In 2004, Vulcan Park and Museum (VPM) began its annual Birmingham Walking Tours, which allow participants to experience the beauty and history of the Magic City’s neighborhoods and cultural districts in a fun, informative way with the help of expert guides.

They were the brainchild of Phillip Morris, a local historian and author, according to a VPM news release.

Birmingham Walking Tours will now dramatically expand in the new season beginning April 10. There will be 40 tours on Saturdays and Sundays over the next year.

The VPM staff worked to expand the tours due to the popularity of the events and the increased public interest in more outdoor activity.

“As Birmingham’s only comprehensive history museum, it seemed fitting for us to find innovative ways to connect people with our history outside of the museum,” said Casey Gamble, VPM museum programs manager, in a news release

The first three tour offerings will be Center Street, led by Brian “Voice Porter” Hawkins; the retail and theater district, led by Gary Bostany; and Five Points South, led by Allison Vosicky, according to the release.

“The research that has been conducted in creating these programs will leave everyone loving the city a little bit more,” Gamble said.

Registration is $25 for VPM members and $40 for non-members.

All tours observe social distancing, masks are required and events will not exceed 20 participants

Reservations and payment are required in advance at birminghamwalkingtours.com.