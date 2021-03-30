Metro Roundup: Ways to assist tornado victims

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Volunteers collect donations of food, clothing, pet supplies, water, cleaning products, and other essential items to aid those in need, following the tornado that hit neighborhoods along AL 119, at Oak Mountain High School on Friday, March 26, 2021. Members of the community can pickup donations at the high school from 1-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

As recovery and clean up efforts begin after last Thursday’s tornadoes in Shelby County, many places are open to accept and provide donations for those needing assistance. Here is a list of some places you can take donations, give money or volunteer.

Oak Mountain High School

5476 Caldwell Mill Rd, Birmingham

facebook.com/oakmountainhighschool

OMHS will serve as a collection and distribution center for basic needs in their community Friday (March 26) and Saturday (March 27). Items can be dropped off and organized from 8 a.m. to noon both days at the OMHS cafeteria, which is located near the back side of the school closest to Oak Mountain Intermediate School. Items for those in need can be picked up from 1-5 p.m. both days also in the OMHS cafeteria.

Accepted items include are bottled water, toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, shaving cream, toilet paper, razors, feminine products, contact lens solution and cases), blankets (good condition), non-perishable food items (peanut butter or cheese crackers, nuts, granola bars, canned goods with pop tops like spaghetti and mac-n-cheese, juices, jelly, dried fruit, trail mix, crackers, peanut butter, bread), towels, large totes/ bags for carrying items, pet food, general cleaning supplies, paper products (plates, disposable utensils, paper towels) and gift cards.

Asbury United Methodist Church

6690 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham

facebook.com/asburybham

Asbury UMC is serving as a collection and distribution site for basic needs in the community Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27. There are three ways you can help:

Purchase Essentials: Toiletries (shampoo/conditioner, soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, shaving cream, razors, feminine hygiene products) and/or non-perishable food items (bottled water, crackers, granola bars, canned goods, nuts, juices, jelly, trail mix and peanut butter). Drop off the items at the church between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Invite anyone in need to pick up the items between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Receive/Sort/Distribute: Asbury also need volunteers to receive donations, sort, and help distribute supplies to those in need. Sign up for a one-hour shift on Friday or Saturday here.

Give: Asbury will also accept gift cards and monetary donations that will be distributed to those directly affected by Thursday's storms. Drop off a gift card tomorrow or Saturday or simply make an online gift here.

The Church at Brook Hills

3145 Brook Highland Pkwy, Birmingham

facebook.com/brookhills

The church has set up a disaster response page on its website, brookhills.org, for those in need of help. Any Brook Hills members who have immediate needs, including debris clean-up, a place to stay or any other help the church may provide, can contact the church online or by calling (205) 313-7777. For those who need assistance, or who know of another member who does, visit brookhills.org/contactus. They have also compiled a resource page on their website to provide some next steps in assisting with relief efforts at brookhills.org/disasterrelief and will be working on debris cleanup in the coming days.

Briarwood Christian School

6255 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham

facebook.com/briarwoodchristianschool

BCS is accepting drop-off donations in the high school gym lobby at the AL-119 campus from noon-6 p.m. Friday. Items needed include cases of water, snacks and non-perishable items, trash bags, tarps, toiletries, blankets and towels, storage bins. An email will be sent to students and families later today specifying how volunteers can best be mobilized on Saturday by providing families with the goods donated and to provide manual labor when and where necessary.

Indian Springs First Baptist Church

3375 Cahaba Valley Road, Indian Springs Village

facebook.com/indianspringschurch

ISFBC has been contacted by the Shelby Baptist Association and Alabama State Convention to be used as a disaster relief hub for teams coming in from across the state. The church facilities will start being used for teams this weekend. Initially they will come in to do assessments and chainsaw crews will start coming in Friday evening.

Valleydale Baptist Church

2324 Valleydale Road, Birmingham

facebook.com/valleydalechurchfbc

Anyone needing disaster relief assistance can email their name, address and description of needs to psawyer@valleydale.org.

Clark Holmes Smith Oral Facial Surgery

Greystone Location, 206 Cahaba Valley Drive, Birmingham

In an effort to assist local families, we have made arrangements for our Greystone/Inverness office to serve as a drop-off point for the following items: toiletries, bottled water, non-perishable/canned food items, diapers, Trash bags, cleaning products and toilet paper/paper towels.

Drop-offs can be made Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. They will be working in conjunction with other agencies to distribute these items where they are most needed in the community and our state.

The Greystone and Pelham YMCA branches are offering free drop-in child care and showers for those affected by yesterday's storms.

Drop-in Child Care Hours: Friday, March 26: 1-5 p.m. - Greystone and Pelham; Saturday, March 27: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Greystone YMCA; Sunday, March 28: Noon to 4 p.m.

Contact Greystone YMCA (205) 981-0144, Pelham YMCA (205) 664-9622 or visit ymcabham.org/locations.

Grace Klein Community

2652 Old Rocky Ridge Road, Hoover

facebook.com/gracekleincommunity ·

Grace Klein Community is having a tornado relief drive. Items can be dropped off at 2652 Old Rocky Ridge Rd 35216 today, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Supplies needed include bottled water, Gatorade, cleaning supplies, tarps, healthy snacks, toilet paper, paper towels, batteries, peanut butter, garbage bags, charcoal, wet wipes, canned food, diapers, pet food and toiletry items. A project website has been set up here.

The Grande Hall at Old Mill Square

105 W College St, Columbiana

https://www.facebook.com/OldMillSquarePark

The Grande Hall will be open today for anyone who needs to charge their phone, use the landline, or use the restroom to clean up. Donations of bottled water, bottled or canned drinks, and prepackaged snacks will also be accepted. Anyone who needs assistance today can call 205-669-5800 (option 9). In addition, if you can help homeowners with cleanup please call 205-669-5800 (option 9).

Miami Fusion Cafe

5511 U.S. 280, Suite 114, Birmingham

facebook.com/miamifusioncafe

Chef Luis Delgado said he will be delivering hot meals to residents, first responders and workers at Eagle Point today. The 280 location will also be a drop off station for any physical donations or monetary donations to help cover the cost of feeding the people.

The Pelham Recreation Center

2020 Pelham Park Blvd. Pelham

facebook.com/PelhamParksandRecreation

The Pelham Parks and Rec Center will serve as a drop-off location for donations to assist with the recovery efforts in the community. The center is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays. Items needed include tarps, trash bags, cleaning supplies, hygiene products, hand sanitizer, face masks, diapers and wipes, pillows and blankets, socks, baby formula, pet food, Gatorade, bottled water and laundry detergent.

Helena Cumberland Presbyterian Church

3396 Helena Rd, Helena, AL 35080

facebook.com/helenacpchurch

Helena CP Church will be open on Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. to collect supplies for tornado victims.They will be collecting supplies to help tornado victims including tarps, cleaning supplies, debris removal tools, non-perishable food items, garbage bags, unopened underwear and socks, toiletries, feminine products, hygiene products, baby products, adult diapers - basically anything that people use on a daily basis. No clothes, however.

Also, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office/Fire/Public Works/Alabama Power are all working to ensure the safety of the residents and their homes in the storm affected areas. They are asking people to please refrain from congregating in those areas so the emergency crews, search and rescue, and other first responders can safely continue to assess the damage. Please leave the roads open for public safety vehicles and for the residents of that area.

The sheriff's office has a list of verified community resources and donation drop off locations for the Northern Shelby County area available on their social media page at facebook.com/ShelbyCounty.Sheriff.