Metro Roundup: Whale of a Sale moves online at Vestavia Hills UMC

Despite COVID-19, the annual Whale of a Sale fall children’s consignment sale will take place this year, though the event has moved online, with purchases to be picked up at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church.

“It’s been interesting,” sale organizer Kristen Honeycutt said. “It’s kind of a work in progress.”

Honeycutt said she’s grateful they haven’t had to cancel and said the church has been nice to allow the event to continue.

Sellers can register to sell their products online up until midnight Sept. 7 and can provide pictures of each item. On Sept. 8, the Whale of a Sale committee will upload the data into the Shopify account, where those purchasing items can do so.

Sellers can shop from noon to 5 p.m. on Sept.10 and will be given a specific password via email. The sale opens to the public at 5 p.m. that day and runs through midnight Sept. 14. All payments will be completed on the Shopify website.

On Sept. 16 and 17 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., sellers will drop their items off by appointment at the Lighthouse at the church, where the committee will take the items inside for sorting before buyers pick their items up at the same location using curbside pickup Sept. 18. Pickup will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Honeycutt said on the day of pickup, the Whale of a Sale committee members will have their temperatures taken and will be wearing masks and gloves. Proceeds benefit Vestavia Day School.

For more information, visit whaleofasale.blogspot.com.