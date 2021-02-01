Metro Roundup: Whale of a Sale stays virtual

× Expand Staff photo. Whale of a Sale features baby items including cribs and strollers, clothes, toys, books and — new this year — maternity clothes.

The Whale of a Sale is going virtual again this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizer Kristen Honeycutt said this year’s children’s consignment sale will be online from noon Feb. 19 to 8 p.m. Feb. 21. The link can be found at whaleofasale.blogspot.com.

Patrons can shop online and place their order, and after sellers drop off Feb. 22-23, buyers can pick up their items Feb. 26 at Tyson Hall at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church.

The annual sale features baby items including cribs and strollers, clothes, toys, books and — new this year — maternity clothes. Honeycutt said maternity clothes became an option when the sale moved online. Previously, there was not enough space in the gym at the church.

Despite the pandemic, Honeycutt said it has been easy getting the event set up after overcoming a “few hiccups” at the beginning.

While volunteers won’t get the community interaction Honeycutt said they would miss, they’re glad to be able to hold the event and help raise money for the Vestavia Day School at the church.

In the past, Honeycutt said volunteers have used money raised by the sale to buy electronics, other equipment and toys for the school and have redone floors for the school as well.

Honeycutt said there will be strict COVID-19 precautions taken during drop off and pickup times, including a requirement for people to wear masks and limitations on the number of people in the gym at one time.