Metro Roundup: Woodfin wins by landslide in Birmingham mayoral race

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mayor Randall Woodfin addresses supporters after securing the votes to win re-election in the City of Birmingham’s mayoral race on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin cruised to victory in the municipal elections held in the city on Tuesday. In unofficial results, Woodfin had 23,616 votes, or about 64% of the vote.

This means that Woodfin will win a second term without having to face a Oct. 5 runoff.

Jefferson County Commissioner and former Birmingham City Councilor Lashunda Scales was in a distant second place with 7.625 votes, or about 21% of the vote.

Former Mayor Willam A. Bell Sr. had 3,354 votes, or about 9% of the vote.

Contractor Chris Woods had 1,562 votes, or about 4% of ballots cast.

Bell and Scales both conceded Tuesday evening, according to a report at AL.com.

Woodfin addressed supporters at a victory celebration.

He thanked residents, volunteers and his family for their support and pledged to continue making progress across all 99 neighborhoods in a second term.

“You told us to invest in your neighborhoods and we did,” Woodfin said. “You told us to pave your streets and we did...You told us to invest in the youngest generation and we did...my commitment and sense of urgency will be the same over the next four years.”

His success is a result of a continuing grassroots effort, the mayor said.

“Four years ago my campaign knocked on over 50,000 doors -- in this campaign, we knocked on over 80,000 doors,” Woodfin said. “I couldn’t be more proud of our incredible team and the hard work they’ve put in to make another four years of progress possible for Birmingham.”

In the City Council races, the following incumbents were in the lead in their races, most by large margins:

Hunter Williams, District 2

Valerie Abbott, District 3

William Parker, District 4

Darrell O’Quinn, District 5

Crystal Smitherman, District 6

Wardine Alexander, District 7

John Hilliard, District 9

Clinton Woods in District 1 was unopposed

Long-time Birmingham City Councilor Steven Hoyt is not seeking re-election in District 8, where a large field of eight candidates are vying for his seat. Carol Clarke, a Birmingham native who works for the local firm Corporate Realty, had a significant lead in the race to replace Hoyt.

There were also nine races for Birmingham Board of Education seats.

—Eric Taunton contributed to this report