Metro Roundup: Woodfin creates Civilian Review Board

Mayor Randall Woodfin announced on Monday, April 19, the formation of the Birmingham’s first Civilian Review Board, which is designed to improve trust between the Birmingham Police Department and city residents.

The creation of the CRB is Woodfin’s response to the recommendations of the city’s Public Safety Task Force and national calls for police reform, according to a city news release.

“Today, represents a major step in the effort to raise residents’ trust and oversight to police operations,” Woodfin said in the release.

Woodfin’s executive order establishes the CRB to provide transparency and an independent assessment on police operations, create space for accountability of the city and the police department for its operations and review community complaints of alleged officer misconduct.

“Our Civilian Review Board will provide authentic community voice, involvement and engagement,” the mayor said. “It is a platform for moms, pastors, community activists and professional minds to assemble to work to promote the best Birmingham has to offer from a law enforcement prospective.”

The members of the new board are as follows:

Rev. Lawrence Conoway – pastor, Fellowship Bible Church.

T. Marie King – activist, speaker, trainer and facilitator.

Annetta Nunn, YWCA domestic violence court advocate; former chief, Birmingham Police Department.

Victor Revill – criminal justice attorney, Public Safety Task Force member.

Joyce White Vance – former U.S Attorney, Northern District of Alabama; Public Safety Task Force member.

