Metro Roundup: Library bookstore open again in Vestavia Hills

The Friends of the Vestavia Hills Library Bookstore is back open for browsing and donations. The bookstore, located on the main floor, offers a large selection of previously owned fiction, non-fiction (including Biographies, cooking, travel, inspirational/religion, etc.), children’s books, CDs and DVDs, and paperback books. Come in and browse or drop off books for a donation. All proceeds from sales and donations benefit the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. The bookstore is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

Memberships are available to become a “Friend of the Vestavia Hills Library”; annual membership is $20 per individual or $30 per couple. Membership applications are available here: Friends Membership Application | Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest (vestavialibrary.org)

The Friends of the Vestavia Hills Library is a non-profit group of citizens who believe that a good library is essential to the cultural, educational and economic well-being of Vestavia Hills.

