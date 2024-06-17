Microtransit option considered for Mountain Brook

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills Facebook

The Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority is considering launching a new public transit option, microtransit (or “on-demand transit”), in Mountain Brook. In order to understand demand in the community, a survey has been created to find out how residents currently get around and how they could use microtransit if offered.

Microtransit is on-demand public shared rides. Trips are requested using technology that groups riders together headed in the same general direction (like a combination of rideshare apps and public transit). Here’s how it works:

Request a ride using a smartphone app (or phone call).

Wait 10-15 minutes for a professionally driven shuttle to come and pick you up nearby (you might have to walk a block or two to meet the vehicle). You can monitor the status of your trip in the app.

Get dropped off at a designated point a block or two away from your final destination **Fares would be consistent with current TRANSIT MODE fares.

Interested in possible new public transportation in the Mountain Brook community? Fill out the survey here: https://forms.gle/8vMUmv8ZTxpcqAeFA