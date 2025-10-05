Mitchell’s Place celebrates 20 years of unlocking potential

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mitchell's Place Mitchell’s Place in Mountain Brook marks 20 years of empowering children with autism through therapy, education and advocacy — helping more than 4,000 families across Alabama and the Southeast.

For 20 years, Mitchell’s Place has served as a lifeline for families affected by autism spectrum disorder — offering diagnostics, therapy, education and advocacy under one roof. Located at 4778 Overton Road, the nonprofit provides a continuum of care that helps children build communication, academic and social skills.

“Every child has untapped potential waiting to be unlocked,” said Breanna Hester of Mitchell’s Place. “But too often, lack of resources, therapies and advocacy closes doors before they can even be opened.”

The organization was founded in 2005 by the Meisler family to create a space where children with autism could access the services and support they deserve. Since then, Mitchell’s Place has served more than 4,000 families across Alabama and the Southeast.

In addition to offering Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) along with speech, occupational and feeding therapies, Mitchell’s Place operates an accredited early learning preschool program and year-round social skills groups. A newer initiative — education advocacy — helps parents navigate the public school system and secure appropriate accommodations for their children.

“Overall, our goal is to educate on the special education process and provide support in real time when developing a special education program that is individualized for each student,” Hester said.

“At Mitchell's Place, we instead fight together with our families against limits to unlock potential,” she added. “Each day, we see children with autism take steps that once seemed out of reach.”