MLK Day 5K Drum Run returns to Birmingham for 10th year

The 10th annual MLK Day 5K Drum Run will take place Saturday, Jan. 17, beginning at History Park in Birmingham’s Historic 4th Avenue District at 1700 4th Ave. North.

The event brings together people of all ages and backgrounds to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a spirit of unity, fellowship and movement.

Participants can choose from multiple race options, including a USATF-certified 5K and 10K, as well as a one-mile fun run and walk open to all ages. The 5K and 10K races are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., followed by the one-mile fun run and walk at 9 a.m. Both in-person and virtual participation options are available.

One of the signature elements of the event is the live drumline performances featured throughout the course. Drumlines from Birmingham-area schools and community organizations line the route, providing high-energy music and encouragement for runners and walkers. Each participating drumline receives a donation to support its band program, with proceeds from the event benefiting local school bands.

Presented by the Leftover Energy Foundation Inc., the MLK Day 5K Drum Run emphasizes inclusivity and community engagement, welcoming individuals, families, churches, schools and nonprofit organizations. Teams are encouraged to participate, and community groups can receive a portion of registration fees back to support their own service initiatives.

Registration includes a goodie bag with an official MLK Day 5K Drum Run race shirt, as well as access to warm-ups, music, timing services and post-race activities. Organizers suggest registering by Jan. 7 to guarantee exclusive shirt size availability. Entry fees range from $20 to $45, with prices increasing after Dec. 31.

For registration, volunteer opportunities or additional information, visit mlkday5kbham.com or call 470-444-9844.