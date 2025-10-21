Moonlight Mingle returns to English Village on Oct. 30

English Village will come alive Oct. 30 with Moonlight Mingle — an evening of spooky vibes, pop-ups, prizes, games and local shopping fun.

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce invites the community to English Village on Wednesday, Oct. 30 for the return of Moonlight Mingle, a festive night of shopping, games and Halloween spirit.

The event will feature spooky village vibes, special deals, pop-ups, giveaways and ghoulish games throughout the evening. Guests are encouraged to stroll through the village, mingle with neighbors and support local businesses.

The event takes place on English Village Lane. This is a free, public event.