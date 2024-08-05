Moonlight Movies are back at Lane Parke

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lane Parke Lane Parke is once again hosting Moonlight Movies, this time with a showing of Legally Blonde on Aug. 9.

Moonlight Movies is back at Lane Parke on Friday, featuring a showing of "Legally Blonde" on the green near Lady Bird and Jeni’s.

Participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the movie. To-go dinner or drinks from one of Lane Parke's restaurants will be available in lieu of popcorn this time.

The event is from 6-9 p.m., and the movie will start at 6:30 p.m.