Moonlight Movies returns to Lane Parke

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lane Parke Lane Parke will bring back their Moonlight Movies event htis summer on June 6, featuring "Inside Out" on the big screen.

Moonlight Movies is back at Lane Parke on June 6 with a fan favorite, "InsideOut."

The movie will start at 6:30 p.m. right on the green in front of Jeni’s Ice Cream and Lady Bird Taco. Attendees can enjoy special to-go deals from Crumbl and a pop-up from Sol y Luna, serving margaritas and beer for the adults and water and sodas for the little ones. Jeni’s Ice Cream will also be open for a sweet treat post-movie.

“Moonlight Movies has become a community favorite, we even had our social media following pick this summer’s film!” said Tori Krupa, Marketing Associate at Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. “'Inside Out' is a feel-good movie for the whole family to enjoy—so pack your blankets and lawn chairs, and swing by one of our restaurants or our Sol y Luna pop-up to grab food and drinks to enjoy during the show.”

For more information, visit laneparke.com/events.