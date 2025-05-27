Moonlight Movies returns to Lane Parke

by

Moonlight Movies is back at Lane Parke on June 6 with a fan favorite, "InsideOut." 

The movie will start at 6:30 p.m. right on the green in front of Jeni’s Ice Cream and Lady Bird Taco. Attendees can enjoy special to-go deals from Crumbl and a pop-up from Sol y Luna, serving margaritas and beer for the adults and water and sodas for the little ones. Jeni’s Ice Cream will also be open for a sweet treat post-movie.

“Moonlight Movies has become a community favorite, we even had our social media following pick this summer’s film!” said Tori Krupa, Marketing Associate at Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. “'Inside Out' is a feel-good movie for the whole family to enjoy—so pack your blankets and lawn chairs, and swing by one of our restaurants or our Sol y Luna pop-up to grab food and drinks to enjoy during the show.”

For more information, visit laneparke.com/events.